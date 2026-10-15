UG warns public against fake resumption and hall fees notice

UG

The University of Ghana (UG) has urged students and the general public to disregard a fake notice circulating on social media that contains purported resumption dates and hall allocation fees for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The notice, dated Wednesday, October 14, claims that fresh students are expected to report to the university from Thursday, October 15, and pay GH¢2,000 per semester for hall allocation.

It also states that continuing students would be required to pay GH¢4,300 per semester to access the university’s regular halls and Diaspora halls.

The circulating notice further gives Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, as resumption dates for fresh students, raising concerns about the spread of potentially misleading information on admissions and accommodation arrangements.

University management has cautioned members of the university community and the public against relying on the notice, describing it as fake.

Students are advised to disregard the information and rely on official university communication channels for confirmed resumption dates, accommodation arrangements and approved fees for the 2026/2027 academic year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.