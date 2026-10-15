Audio By Carbonatix
The University of Ghana (UG) has urged students and the general public to disregard a fake notice circulating on social media that contains purported resumption dates and hall allocation fees for the 2026/2027 academic year.
The notice, dated Wednesday, October 14, claims that fresh students are expected to report to the university from Thursday, October 15, and pay GH¢2,000 per semester for hall allocation.
It also states that continuing students would be required to pay GH¢4,300 per semester to access the university’s regular halls and Diaspora halls.
The circulating notice further gives Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, as resumption dates for fresh students, raising concerns about the spread of potentially misleading information on admissions and accommodation arrangements.
University management has cautioned members of the university community and the public against relying on the notice, describing it as fake.
Students are advised to disregard the information and rely on official university communication channels for confirmed resumption dates, accommodation arrangements and approved fees for the 2026/2027 academic year.
Latest Stories
-
Theovision provides free healthcare to 2,500 rural residents and Ejura prison inmates
8 minutes
-
UG warns public against fake resumption and hall fees notice
46 minutes
-
‘Follow Ghana’s steps’ – IMF Africa Director hails economic gains
1 hour
-
Kwame Nkrumah’s son Gamal dies; burial scheduled for Saturday in Egypt
1 hour
-
Ghana will beat IMF’s upgraded 5.7% growth forecast – Ato Forson
1 hour
-
Middle East tensions, global risks to shape November policy rate decision – BoG Governor
1 hour
-
MTN Ghana to invest $1.1bn over three years, deploy 500 new sites in 2026
2 hours
-
15 arrested over alleged sand-winning activities along new Accra-Kumasi Expressway project
2 hours
-
Agriculture slows to 3.9% as Ghana’s economy grows by 6%
2 hours
-
Government launches rCOMSDEP to promote responsible mining in Western Region
3 hours
-
Foreign Affairs Ministry procures 20 pickups to improve passport services
3 hours
-
Oil prices retreat as investors weigh supply outlook, Middle East tensions
3 hours
-
Mahama Ayariga highlights Jimi reclamation project as effort to tackle flooding
3 hours
-
Ayine pushes duty-lawyer scheme to protect suspects at police stations
3 hours
-
Stephen Amoah criticises 20% digital services tax as excessive
3 hours