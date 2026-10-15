Economy | National

Ghana will beat IMF’s upgraded 5.7% growth forecast – Ato Forson

Source: Joy Business  
  15 October 2026 7:13am
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana’s economy will grow beyond the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s revised projection of 5.7% for 2026.

His confidence follows the Fund’s decision to raise its growth forecast from 4.6% in April, an upward revision of 1.1 percentage points.

“The IMF has upgraded Ghana’s 2026 growth forecast from 4.6% to 5.7%. We are confident we will exceed that projection,” he stated.

Dr Forson said the government remained committed to fiscal discipline and the reforms supporting the country’s economic recovery.

He made the remarks following a meeting with the Director of the IMF’s African Department, Zeine Zeidane, on the sidelines of the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

“In Bangkok, I met with the IMF’s African Department Director, Zeine Zeidane, and reaffirmed our commitment to the fiscal credibility, discipline and bold reforms powering Ghana’s economic turnaround,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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