15 arrested over alleged sand-winning activities along new Accra-Kumasi Expressway project

National Security personnel in the Ashanti Region have arrested 15 people suspected of engaging in unauthorised sand-winning activities along the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

The operation, carried out in the Sewua–Donyina–Appiadu enclave, also led to the impoundment of six trucks, a wheel loader and other equipment allegedly used to excavate and transport sand.

The suspects have been moved to Accra for further questioning, according to National Security personnel who confirmed the arrests to the media.

The arrests follow the circulation of a viral video purportedly showing individuals removing sand from the expressway project site for commercial purposes.

Security officials have indicated that efforts are continuing to identify and apprehend other people suspected of being connected to the activity who remain at large.

Bosomtwe District Chief Executive, Ing. Abdullah Hamidu, confirmed the incident in an interview with Citi FM and rejected suggestions that the Assembly had been unaware of the operations.

His response followed reports that an opinion leader in Sewua-Ayoum had handed over the land to the individuals involved in the sand winning.

Mr Hamidu said the Assembly had convened an emergency meeting with traditional leaders and Assembly Members in the affected communities to prevent further environmental damage and protect the expressway project.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council is also expected to meet to discuss sustained surveillance along the stretch and measures to prevent a recurrence of the activities.

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