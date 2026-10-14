Let Love Lead NGO mobilises over 6,500 volunteers in Accra for Green & Clean Initiative

More than 6,500 volunteers have participated in an environmental clean-up and tree-planting exercise in Accra organised by Let Love Lead NGO as part of efforts to promote sanitation and collective responsibility.

The Green & Clean Initiative, held on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, also marked the launch of the organisation’s Culture of Cleanliness Campaign (2027–2032), a long-term programme aimed at making environmental sanitation a sustained national priority.

Participants swept roads, collected plastic waste and desilted choked drains along a procession route from the Afrikiko Restaurant area, along Independence Avenue, through the Ako-Adjei Roundabout towards the State House Forecourt.

The exercise also included the planting of more than 20 trees intended to support environmental sustainability and encourage long-term responsibility for the environment.

The initiative brought together community sanitation groups, keep-fit clubs, students, volunteers from South Africa and members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

Participating groups included BuzStopBoys, Uptown Cleaners, Brush and Broom, Zero Waste, Action Brothers, Sanitation Police, Borla Taxi Transport Service, Achimota Keep Fit Club and Abofu Keep Fit Club.

Students from several educational institutions also took part, including MayFlower International School, Independence Avenue 1 Basic School, Bishop Girls Basic School, Accra Sempe Basic School, HOTCASS Basic School, the University of Ghana, the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and Accra Technical University.

Public institutions supporting the exercise included the Ghana Police Service, National Ambulance Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Department of Parks and Gardens, Ghana Dance Association and the Korle Klottey, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Okaikwei North Municipal Assemblies also participated.

Private-sector partners and media organisations provided additional support and coverage.

During the programme, Let Love Lead NGO Founding President Dawood Akwesi Agyemang, popularly known as Big Dawood, led dignitaries in planting the legacy trees.

He expressed appreciation to the volunteers, institutions, partners and individuals who contributed to the exercise.

The organisation said the Culture of Cleanliness Campaign would build on its previous environmental sanitation projects, including annual clean-up exercises at Spintex and Kwame Nkrumah Circle, as well as a sanitation exercise in Nima that attracted close to 3,000 participants.

The Nima exercise focused on clearing a drainage channel stretching from the Nima-Mamobi area to the Paloma Hotel area.

Beyond sanitation, the NGO has also supported victims of the June 3 disaster and provided assistance to communities affected by flooding in Accra.

Through the new campaign, the organisation intends to encourage individuals, communities, public institutions and businesses to make environmental responsibility part of everyday life.

It says sustained public participation, responsible waste management and collective action will be central to efforts to improve sanitation and protect Ghana’s environment for future generations.

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