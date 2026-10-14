First phase of arrears for promoted teachers to be paid on Friday – Haruna Iddrisu announces

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that the government would honour its promise to pay promoted teachers their due salaries by the end of October 2026.

He indicated that the first phase of payment would be made by Friday the 16th, based on the new grades of the promoted teachers.

He was speaking at the 64th Annual National Conference of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in Ho, in the Volta Region.

“But let me start with an assurance GNAT, and all of the people seated here, and NAGRAT, that on Friday, the 16th of October, I want to walk with my chest and neck high government will honor the first phase of the payment of the outstanding arrears in respect of promotion for the first category of 52,000 all promoted teachers.”

“The Controller and Accountant General will honour it on Friday. Then the rest will be pushed in October. So, at the end of October, all of you will receive your salaries on the new grade of promoted teachers.”, he said.

These among other issues were the teacher unions used a strike action as a bargaining chip to resolve, pushing for better conditions of service.

Ghana Association of University Administrators

Mr Haruna said that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) is liaising with the Finance Ministry to resolve the issue of market premium and the one-time research allowance, which led to a strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators.

He expressed optimism that the strike action would be called off by Friday, allowing the universities to reopen after the government reaches a consensus with the Association’s leadership.

“Let me assure you that government will do everything possible for the strike to be called off by close of work on Friday. Will do everything possible, but we are also urging God that they should act in good faith in dealing with the government as an employer.

“The number of the issues they placed before us: one was to rectify the issue of market premium and parity with some other members, even including Rutak. The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission will respond to them by close of work on Friday, and it will be adequate enough.”

“On the outstanding issues of their one-off cook and research allowance, I have seen the warrant signed by the Honorable Minister for Finance for 12 million Ghana cedis to honour that particular pledge. The other I shared a letter with their leadership Sunday and Karikare was about 40% allowance.”

“The other matters are matters that they can be negotiated. So be assured, it is a decision of government that the investors should all be open this weekend. All investors. in Ghana must be open for business in order that we don't lose the academic calendar”, he assured.

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