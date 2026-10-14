Art & Design

Kobe Boujee joins Olympics.com team for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

  14 October 2026 8:11pm
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Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee has been selected as a Content Contributor and Producer, joining the Olympics.com team ahead of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, set to take place from October 31 to November 13.

In his role, Kobe Boujee will work alongside the Olympics.com team to produce original digital content capturing the spirit, culture and competition of the first Youth Olympic Games to be held on African soil.

His contributions will span the lead-up to the Games and continue through live coverage in Dakar, offering audiences an authentic, creator-led lens on the event.

Known for his engaging storytelling style and strong connection with young audiences across Africa, Kobe Boujee brings a distinct voice to the Olympics.com team — one built on relatability, African stories and genuine cultural insights.

"Being part of the Olympics.com team for Dakar 2026 is an incredible honour," said Kobe Boujee. "This is bigger than content for me. it's about showing young people across Africa that this stage belongs to us too. I'm ready to bring people along on this journey, every step of the way."

As part of his role, Kobe Boujee will produce a mix of video content, behind-the-scenes features and athlete-focused storytelling for Olympics.com's digital platforms, with select content also shared across his own channels.

"Growing up, the Olympics always felt like something happening far away. Now it's happening on our continent, and I get to help tell that story. My focus is on the athletes, the young people out there competing, and making sure their stories are seen and felt, not just their results."

Audiences are encouraged to follow Kobe Boujee's coverage throughout the Games on the Olympics.com website and app, where his content will be featured as part of the official Dakar 2026 digital experience.

Kobe Boujee is expected to join the team in Dakar some days before the start of the Games.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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