GES asks applicants to check status of 2026 promotion applications on October 15

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all eligible applicants in its 2026 promotion exercise to check the status of their applications on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
In a letter dated October 14, 2026, and addressed to all Regional Directors of Education, the GES management urged the directors to promptly inform applicants in their respective regions to access the designated promotion portal to ascertain the status of their applications.
The letter, signed by Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality and Access, Munawaru Issahaque, on behalf of the Director-General, provides a link through which applicants can check their application status.
Applicants are expected to visit https://bit.ly/statuschecker2026￼ or scan the QR code provided in the letter.
The Regional Directors have also been instructed to ensure that the information is disseminated through the appropriate administrative channels to facilitate compliance within the stipulated timeline.
The GES described the directive as urgent and expressed appreciation to the Regional Directors for their cooperation in the implementation of the promotion exercise.
Latest Stories
-
Government backing is no EPA permit – Authority warns GoldBod, ministries
8 minutes
-
Real Madrid produce stunning late fightback to down Roma
20 minutes
-
EPA orders immediate halt to unpermitted reclamation and dredging nationwide
29 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin’s lawsuit against Sammy Gyamfi takes focus away from development – Kpebu
44 minutes
-
FWSC urges media to guard against misinformation in proposed IPEC transition
44 minutes
-
MoMo Fest 2026: Shatta Wale to Rock Accra Stadium on October 17
46 minutes
-
GTEC’s letter directing public universities to reopen by October 16 is unprofessional – GAUA
1 hour
-
Suspect in viral video assaulting wife jailed for 3 months
1 hour
-
GAUA insists strike will end only after Fair Wages addresses market premium issue
1 hour
-
Kpemka seeks compensation as he sues BOST over alleged unlawful termination
1 hour
-
GES asks applicants to check status of 2026 promotion applications on October 15
2 hours
-
Kobe Boujee joins Olympics.com team for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games
2 hours
-
Slaty egret’s shifting nesting sites offer clues to changing ecosystems
2 hours
-
First phase of arrears for promoted teachers to be paid on Friday – Haruna Iddrisu announces
2 hours
-
Caveman Watches partners with Mfantsipim School for 150th anniversary
2 hours