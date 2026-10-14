GES asks applicants to check status of 2026 promotion applications on October 15

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all eligible applicants in its 2026 promotion exercise to check the status of their applications on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

In a letter dated October 14, 2026, and addressed to all Regional Directors of Education, the GES management urged the directors to promptly inform applicants in their respective regions to access the designated promotion portal to ascertain the status of their applications.

The letter, signed by Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality and Access, Munawaru Issahaque, on behalf of the Director-General, provides a link through which applicants can check their application status.

Applicants are expected to visit https://bit.ly/statuschecker2026⁠￼ or scan the QR code provided in the letter.

The Regional Directors have also been instructed to ensure that the information is disseminated through the appropriate administrative channels to facilitate compliance within the stipulated timeline.

The GES described the directive as urgent and expressed appreciation to the Regional Directors for their cooperation in the implementation of the promotion exercise.

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