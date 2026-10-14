Kpemka seeks compensation as he sues BOST over alleged unlawful termination

Former Deputy Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has sued the company over what he describes as the unlawful termination of his appointment.

His lawyer, Patrick Fafali Azameti, says BOST failed to formally terminate his client’s appointment after the change of government in 2025, despite repeated attempts to clarify his employment status and obtain his outstanding entitlements.

The lawyer told told Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday that some individuals entered Mr Kpemka’s office after the change of government and asked him to leave and hand over to company officers.

He said his client subsequently made several attempts to secure his outstanding benefits but was unsuccessful, leaving him with no option but to seek redress in court.

“After several demands on BOST to pay him his entitled benefits failed, he was left with no option but to take the matter to court for the appropriate remedy,” he said.

Mr Azameti stressed that his client had not received any official communication confirming the termination of his appointment.

“The interesting part of it is that there was no official or formal communication of termination,” he said.

According to the lawyer, Mr Kpemka’s employment agreement specified the terms and conditions of his service, including the procedure BOST was required to follow to terminate his appointment.

He said the agreement also provided for certain benefits and remuneration due to his client.

Mr Kpemka is seeking compensation through the legal action against the company.

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