Caveman Watches partners with Mfantsipim School for 150th anniversary

Ghanaian watch brand Caveman Watches has partnered with Mfantsipim School to mark the institution’s 150th anniversary, celebrating its history of academic excellence, leadership and service.

The partnership brings together the Accra-based watchmaker and the Cape Coast school, which was established in 1876 and is marking 150 years of educating generations of students who have contributed to Ghana and beyond.

In a press release dated October 14, 2026, Caveman Watches said the collaboration reflects a shared appreciation for heritage, precision, excellence and lasting impact.

The company said it was pleased to be associated with the anniversary celebrations and the generations of students, alumni, educators and supporters who have contributed to Mfantsipim’s reputation.

Caveman Watches Business Development Manager, Solomon Kwasi Affum, said the partnership reflected the company’s commitment to celebrating Ghanaian excellence.

“We are honoured to partner with Mfantsipim as it celebrates 150 years of excellence and nation-building. This milestone is a testament to the power of education, character, and vision in shaping generations,” he said.

He added that the company was proud to be associated with an institution whose influence had extended across generations.

Chairman of the Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Planning Committee, Capt. John B. Yamoah, said partnerships with Ghanaian brands provided an opportunity to honour the school’s heritage while looking to the future.

He said the collaboration reflected a shared appreciation for quality, distinction and lasting value.

The partnership also draws on Mfantsipim’s motto, “Dwen Hwe Kan”, which means “Think and Look Ahead”.

Both organisations said the collaboration highlighted the role of partnerships between Ghanaian institutions and homegrown businesses in celebrating national heritage, promoting local enterprise and inspiring future generations.

About Caveman Watches

Caveman Watches is a Ghanaian watch brand founded by Anthony Mensah Dzamefe on December 12, 2018. The company designs and hand-assembles timepieces in Accra, combining watchmaking craftsmanship with contemporary African design.

About Mfantsipim School

Established in 1876, Mfantsipim is one of Ghana’s historic secondary schools. Its 150th anniversary celebrates its longstanding tradition of academic achievement, character formation and leadership development.

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