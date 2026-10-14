GTEC’s letter directing public universities to reopen by October 16 is unprofessional – GAUA

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has criticised the tone of a directive by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) ordering public universities to reopen by Friday and resume academic work by Monday at the latest.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Newsnight, GAUA President Reverend Amoah Karikari described the language of the letter as "unprofessional" and said the commission should respect the governance structures of public universities.

He said GAUA had no objection to GTEC directing universities under its regulatory authority to resume operations but insisted that the directive would not automatically end the association’s strike.

“We don’t have a problem. But I must be quick to say that the tone of the letter is not professional,” he said.

“GTEC cannot and should not behave as if it is a headmaster remote controlling vice chancellors and university council,” he added.

He clarified that the association did not necessarily feel insulted by the letter but considered its language excessive.

The GAUA president also maintained that the association would call off its strike only after receiving a letter from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) addressing its market premium demand.

He explained that this was a condition agreed upon at the association’s last meeting with the Minister of Education.

His comments follow a directive from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) ordering all public universities to reopen by Friday and resume academic work by Monday at the latest.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.