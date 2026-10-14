GTEC’s letter directing public universities to reopen by October 16 is unprofessional – GAUA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has criticised the tone of a directive by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) ordering public universities to reopen by Friday and resume academic work by Monday at the latest.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Newsnight, GAUA President Reverend Amoah Karikari described the language of the letter as "unprofessional" and said the commission should respect the governance structures of public universities.
He said GAUA had no objection to GTEC directing universities under its regulatory authority to resume operations but insisted that the directive would not automatically end the association’s strike.
“We don’t have a problem. But I must be quick to say that the tone of the letter is not professional,” he said.
“GTEC cannot and should not behave as if it is a headmaster remote controlling vice chancellors and university council,” he added.
He clarified that the association did not necessarily feel insulted by the letter but considered its language excessive.
The GAUA president also maintained that the association would call off its strike only after receiving a letter from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) addressing its market premium demand.
He explained that this was a condition agreed upon at the association’s last meeting with the Minister of Education.
His comments follow a directive from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) ordering all public universities to reopen by Friday and resume academic work by Monday at the latest.
Latest Stories
-
Government backing is no EPA permit – Authority warns GoldBod, ministries
5 minutes
-
Real Madrid produce stunning late fightback to down Roma
17 minutes
-
EPA orders immediate halt to unpermitted reclamation and dredging nationwide
25 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin’s lawsuit against Sammy Gyamfi takes focus away from development – Kpebu
41 minutes
-
FWSC urges media to guard against misinformation in proposed IPEC transition
41 minutes
-
MoMo Fest 2026: Shatta Wale to Rock Accra Stadium on October 17
43 minutes
-
GTEC’s letter directing public universities to reopen by October 16 is unprofessional – GAUA
1 hour
-
Suspect in viral video assaulting wife jailed for 3 months
1 hour
-
GAUA insists strike will end only after Fair Wages addresses market premium issue
1 hour
-
Kpemka seeks compensation as he sues BOST over alleged unlawful termination
1 hour
-
GES asks applicants to check status of 2026 promotion applications on October 15
2 hours
-
Kobe Boujee joins Olympics.com team for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games
2 hours
-
Slaty egret’s shifting nesting sites offer clues to changing ecosystems
2 hours
-
First phase of arrears for promoted teachers to be paid on Friday – Haruna Iddrisu announces
2 hours
-
Caveman Watches partners with Mfantsipim School for 150th anniversary
2 hours