EPA orders immediate halt to unpermitted reclamation and dredging nationwide

Audio By Carbonatix
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has ordered an immediate halt to land reclamation, dredging and environmental restoration projects operating without its environmental permits across Ghana.
In a statement dated October 14, 2026, the Authority said it had observed an increasing number of such activities being undertaken without the required permits and regulatory oversight.
“All entities presently undertaking reclamation, dredging, rehabilitation or restoration activities without the requisite EPA Environmental Permit are hereby directed to CEASE OPERATIONS IMMEDIATELY,” the statement said.
Affected operators must report to the nearest EPA Regional Office or its Head Office for regulatory assessment.
The directive covers mine-site rehabilitation, backfilling of excavated areas, restoration of abandoned mining sites, river dredging and desilting, and interventions affecting wetlands and aquatic ecosystems.
It applies to government-sponsored, privately funded and donor-supported projects.
The EPA warned that anyone who continues unpermitted operations after the notice will face action under applicable Ghanaian law.
While supporting efforts to restore land and water bodies damaged by illegal and irresponsible mining, the Authority said urgency cannot justify bypassing safeguards intended to prevent restoration work from causing further environmental destruction.
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