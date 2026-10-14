Suspect in viral video assaulting wife jailed for 3 months

Audio By Carbonatix
A 30-year-old farmer, Emmanuel Kwofie, has been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his wife in an incident that went viral on social media.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Western Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.
It said the Agona Nkwanta District Police Command secured his conviction on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, after he pleaded guilty to the assault charge before the Agona Nkwanta District Court.
Police investigations established that Kwofie, who is married to Diana Mensah, a second-hand clothing trader, accused her of having an extramarital affair before subjecting her to a severe beating on October 8, 2026.
The couple lives together at Domeabra in the Agona Nkwanta Municipality.
Kwofie was arrested on October 12, 2026, and subsequently arraigned before the court on October 14.
The case was presided over by Kuma Selorm Dzata, who convicted the accused on his own plea and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour.
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