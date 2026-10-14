MoMo Fest 2026: Shatta Wale to Rock Accra Stadium on October 17

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL), in partnership with Ghana’s indefatigable Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is set to host “MoMo Fest 2026” at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 17.

The much-anticipated event, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is expected to attract thousands of music enthusiasts and members of the Shatta Movement for an evening of electrifying performances, cultural celebration, and customer engagement.

The festival will bring together music, entertainment, and digital financial innovation as MMFL continues to leverage Ghana's vibrant entertainment industry to deepen customer relationships and promote financial inclusion.

The event's promotional campaign, which carries the rallying message, “Accra, Shatta Wale come like kakai,” has set the tone for the dancehall star's highly anticipated appearance at the stadium.

Beyond entertainment, MoMo Fest 2026 is expected to provide an interactive platform for customers to experience digital financial services, explore innovative payment solutions, and appreciate the growing importance of mobile money in everyday transactions.

Building on the Shatta Fest 2025 Partnership

The forthcoming concert builds on the successful collaboration between MMFL and Shatta Wale during Shatta Fest 2025, which brought together thousands of music lovers at Independence Square in Accra.

The event combined entertainment with efforts to promote digital payments and financial inclusion, offering patrons opportunities to explore the convenience of the MoMo App for everyday transactions.

The partnership further demonstrated how music and entertainment can serve as effective platforms for engaging young people and encouraging the adoption of digital financial services.

Following the event, Shatta Wale and his management team paid a courtesy visit to MMFL to express their appreciation for the company's partnership and support.

During the engagement, the Chief Executive Officer of MMFL, Shaibu Haruna, commended the musician for his performance and for inspiring and empowering young people through entertainment.

Shatta Wale, in turn, expressed his desire to institutionalise the festival as an annual celebration and expand its reach to other regions of Ghana and beyond.

He also highlighted the partnership's potential to support youth empowerment, promote entrepreneurship, and encourage the adoption of cashless transactions.

Explaining the inspiration behind the 2025 celebration, the musician stated: “It’s about celebrating the hustle, the culture, and the people who make Ghana what it is.”

His return to the MoMo Fest stage is expected to further strengthen the relationship between entertainment and digital financial innovation while creating another opportunity for fans to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture.

Promoting Digital Financial Inclusion Through Entertainment

Over the years, MoMo Fest has evolved beyond a musical celebration into one of MTN MoMo's flagship customer engagement initiatives, combining entertainment, cultural activities, and interactive digital financial experiences.

The festival provides an opportunity for MMFL to show appreciation to its customers for their loyalty while educating the public on the benefits of digital payments and other mobile financial services.

Through such engagements, the company seeks to encourage wider adoption of digital financial solutions, particularly among young people, traders, entrepreneurs, and small business operators.

The 2026 edition is expected to reinforce this objective by creating an environment where entertainment and technology intersect to promote financial awareness and customer participation.

As part of the celebration, patrons are being encouraged to download and explore the MoMo App, available on Google Play and Apple's App Store, to enjoy convenient and secure digital transactions before and during the event.

The application provides customers with access to a range of financial services through their smartphones, offering greater convenience in managing everyday transactions.

Corporate Partners Support MoMo Fest 2026

The festival has also attracted support from several corporate organisations, reflecting growing collaboration between the entertainment and business sectors.

Promotional materials for MoMo Fest 2026 feature P-Mobile and Hotwav branding, with Ecobank, Guinness Ghana, AT, Shaxi, and Waya listed among the sponsors.

MoMo Fest 2026 is expected to further consolidate MMFL's relationship with Ghana's entertainment industry while highlighting the role of mobile financial services in connecting individuals, businesses, and communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.