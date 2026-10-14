Real Madrid produce stunning late fightback to down Roma

Carlos Espi had only been on the pitch for five minutes before he scored Real Madrid's second goal

Real Madrid produced a sensational recovery from 3-1 down, scoring three late goals to snatch a superb Champions League win over Roma on Jose Mourinho's return to the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho guided Roma to the Conference League title in 2021-22 and then to the Europa League final the following season, with the home fans producing a number of banners celebrating their former boss.

But Mourinho's current side Real were heading for defeat when they fell two goals behind in the 83rd minute.

However, substitutes Carlos Espi and Endrick scored to make it 3-3 before Antonio Rudiger converted a dramatic close-range winner in the 90th minute.

Mourinho's changes proved crucial as Roma could not cope with corners from another substitute, Arda Guler, and crumbled late on.

Espi scored five minutes after coming on, converting a rebound after Endrick's header was parried. The Brazilian forward then headed in from Guler's corner before Rudiger steered in another Guler set-piece with a close-range volley.

It was a remarkable finish to a thrilling match.

The hosts had taken a deserved lead in the 20th minute when Marten de Roon produced a first-time 20-yard shot from Matias Soule's pass. However, Real were only five minutes behind.

Kylian Mbappe, making his 100th Champions League appearance, saw his strike deflect off Gianluca Mancini, with the ball looping over goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini for his 72nd goal in the competition.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 72 goals in 100 Champions League appearances and is fifth outright in the overall list, moving clear of Real Madrid legend Raul on 71

But two goals in a six-minute spell in the second half from Donyell Malen looked to have taken the game away from Real.

The Dutch striker, who played for Aston Villa in 2025, made it 2-1 when Vinicius Jr carelessly gave the ball away with an attempted flick and Malen's shot went in via a deflection off Real captain Federico Valverde.

It soon became 3-1 with Malen finishing coolly. The goal was originally flagged offside, but a check by the video assistant referee showed Valverde had played him onside.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini made a number of defensive substitutions in a bid to hold on to the win, before Mourinho's changes flipped the game.

Real, six points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, have now won both of their Champions League games, while Roma have one point after a draw and this loss.

Roma fans displayed a number of banners celebrating former manager Jose Mourinho, with another one reading "Welcome back, Special One"

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