National

Government launches rCOMSDEP to promote responsible mining in Western Region

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 October 2026 6:07am
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The government has launched the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) in Ahanta West and Mpohor Fiase in the Western Region as part of efforts to formalise small-scale mining and strengthen environmental protection.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, said the initiative was designed to provide small-scale miners with a legitimate and organised framework to operate responsibly.

He explained that formalising their activities would help promote environmentally conscious mining while ensuring that communities hosting mineral resources benefit more directly from the sector.

Addressing stakeholders at the launch, Mr Sulemana stressed that responsible mining must extend beyond extracting minerals to creating jobs, improving livelihoods and supporting local development.

He said mining activities should also contribute to the work of local assemblies and traditional authorities, whose involvement is important in promoting responsible practices within mining communities.

The launch forms part of broader efforts to encourage a more organised and sustainable small-scale mining sector. Through rCOMSDEP, the government seeks to create opportunities for miners to operate within a recognised structure while promoting environmental protection and ensuring that the benefits of mineral resources contribute to development in host communities.

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