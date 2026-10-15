Government to redevelop Aboabo Market in Tamale – Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has announced that government has planned to redevelop the Aboabo Market in Tamale into a modern market to improve trading activities in the area.

Mr Ayariga said the government’s plan was to improve the existing market infrastructure to accommodate more traders and enhance commercial activities rather than displace those already operating in the market.

He said this when he engaged some leaders of the Aboabo Market in Tamale on Monday as part of his visit to the market to assess its status.

His visit to the market was to enable him to understand the market’s current condition, assess the available space and consult market managers on government’s plans for the market.

Some market stalls were initiated in parts of the market but had remained in the foundation stage since the Acheampong era.

Mr Ayariga said the planned redevelopment of the market was in fulfillment of President John Mahama’s promise to the people of the area.

He said well-designed markets were essential to creating jobs and realising the government’s vision of a 24-hour economy, emphasising that redeveloping the market would enable more traders to operate in a conducive environment.

He assured the market leaders and traders that the government’s plans were not intended to remove existing operators but to develop the facilities they were already managing to accommodate more people and improve trading conditions.

Mr Ayariga said the government would engage market managers as partners in the development process to ensure that the proposed interventions reflected the needs of traders and other stakeholders.

He also visited the Tamale Central Market to assess its current status.

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