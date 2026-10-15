NEDCo replaces faulty transformer at Saasigli

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has replaced a faulty 200 kVA transformer at Saasigli in the Yendi Municipality restoring electricity supply to the community and other areas served by the transformer.

The transformer, which became faulty in mid-September, disrupted electricity supply to Saasigli and its surrounding communities including Nayili Fong and Meindogu.

Mr Maxwell Kotoka, the Corporate Communications Manager, NEDCo, addressing journalists at Saasigli after the company’s technical team completed the installation of the transformer on Monday, said the company was committed to wordking with communities to improve electricity supply and resolve service-related challenges.

Mr Kotoka said the delay in the replacement of the transformer was partly due to poor access to the installation site as heavy rains left the road muddy and almost impassable.

He said residents contributed labour and placed stones and boulders on sections of the road to make it accessible to vehicles transporting the transformer.

He commended the traditional authorities and other community leaders in the area for their cooperation and support in resolving the challenges that delayed the replacement of the transformer.

Mr Kotoka also urged individuals and organisations, who wished to donate transformers, to consult NEDCo before procuring or installing the equipment.

He explained that the company needed to assess the equipment and oversee its installation to ensure that it met the required technical and safety standards.

Mr Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Yendi said the replacement of the transformer had ended a week of power disruption in the area.

He said efforts were being made to extend electricity supply to additional communities including Kpanji, Kulkpaga, Banchia Number One and Banchia Number Two in the constituency by the end of October.

He urged residents to support development initiatives and protect public infrastructure to ensure that projects intended to improve their living conditions were sustained.

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