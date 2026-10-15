Mahama Ayariga highlights Jimi reclamation project as effort to tackle flooding

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has highlighted the Jimi Land Reclamation Project and Watercourse Rehabilitation Project as important interventions to address flooding, poor drainage and land degradation.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 14, the Minister said the initiatives were aimed at restoring degraded land, improving water flow and promoting environmental sustainability.

He described the projects as important steps towards addressing environmental challenges that affect communities and their safety.

The rehabilitation of watercourses is expected to support better water movement and help address drainage problems, while land reclamation can contribute to restoring damaged areas. The combined interventions are intended to improve environmental conditions and create safer communities.

Mr Ayariga said the government remained committed to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of present and future generations.

He stressed the importance of initiatives that restore degraded landscapes and improve the conditions in which communities live.

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