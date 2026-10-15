National

Ayine pushes duty-lawyer scheme to protect suspects at police stations

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  15 October 2026 5:41am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic A. Ayine, has called for lawyers to be made available at police stations and courts to protect suspects’ rights and improve access to legal representation during criminal proceedings.

He said suspects were particularly vulnerable during police investigations and their first court appearances, when decisions could have serious consequences for their liberty.

Speaking through a speech read on his behalf at the launch of the Legal Aid Commission’s 2026 Legal Aid Week in Accra on Tuesday, October 13, Dr Ayine advocated a duty-lawyer scheme to give practical effect to Article 14(2) of the 1992 Constitution. The event was held under the theme, “Justice at Your Doorstep.”

Dr Ayine also urged the Commission to review cases involving people in custody regularly to prevent prolonged detention without legal assistance. He called for legal aid services to be expanded beyond regional capitals through district offices and mobile clinics operating at markets, community centres and traditional council halls.

“The Commission’s presence must be felt beyond regional capitals,” he said.

To widen access further, the Attorney General said he intended to engage the Ghana Bar Association to encourage more lawyers to take up pro bono cases.

He also urged law faculties and the Ghana School of Law to establish supervised legal clinics and train paralegals and community volunteers to provide basic legal guidance in rural communities.

He stressed that poverty should not prevent people from exercising their rights or receiving fair treatment, remarking that “a right that cannot be reached is a right denied.”

Dr Ayine further proposed strengthening alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to help settle family, land, tenancy and debt disputes without the costs and delays of full trials.

He also called for a toll-free legal aid line, SMS and WhatsApp intake channels, legal information in local languages and a shared case-management system linking the Legal Aid Commission, the courts and the Attorney General’s Office.

He urged the Commission to secure predictable funding and publish annual performance reports detailing services delivered across districts and the time taken to resolve cases.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group