Global Chairman of World Assemblies of God Fellowship lauds Mahama’s sterling leadership

The Reverend Dominic Yeo, Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Singapore, has commended President John Mahama for what he described as his visionary, decisive and transformational leadership.

Rev Yeo made the remarks during a courtesy call on President Mahama at the Presidency in Accra.

“The leadership of the World Assembly of God commends you for your visionary and transformational leadership since you have assumed office as President,” he said.

Rev Yeo, accompanied by Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, visited the Presidency to express appreciation for the government's support for the organisation of the Church’s 10th Triennial World Assemblies of God Congress, scheduled for October 14 to 16 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

President Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, both members of the Assemblies of God Church, are attending the Congress as Special Guests of Honour.

Rev Yeo said it was a source of great joy for the global leadership of the Assemblies of God Fellowship to visit the Presidency together with the Executive Committee members of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

He recalled that at the last Congress in Madrid, Spain, history was made with the selection of Ghana to host the 10th World Congress.

“Since then, the cause of history hasn’t been derailed. It is firmly on cause and will happen this Wednesday. History reminds us that Ghana is the first country south of the Sahara to gain political independence,” he said.

Rev Yeo noted that Ghana, the first country south of the Sahara to attain political independence, had once again made history by becoming the first African country to host the World Assemblies of God Congress.

He said hosting a congress of such magnitude came with immense responsibility but expressed satisfaction with preparations made by Ghana.

“We say to the glory of God that Ghana has met our expectation at this point,” he added.

Rev Yeo stated that Ghana’s selection as host was not by coincidence but was in accordance with divine purpose.

On behalf of the global leadership of the Fellowship, he expressed appreciation to President Mahama for supporting the Church and facilitating preparations towards the Congress.

He also commended the President for demonstrating that Christians could actively participate in politics while upholding their faith and values.

“May the standards that you have set be the shining light and guiding principles for the other believers, other Christians who enter politics as well.”

Rev Yeo prayed for God’s blessings upon President Mahama and the First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama for what he described as their distinguished service to the nation.

He said many Ghanaians living abroad had spoken highly of President Mahama’s leadership and stewardship of the country.

Rev Yeo also lauded what he described as the stability of the Ghanaian currency and the country’s improving economic performance.

“May God continue to bless your vision for this nation as you continue to work in humility, in confidence, and in commitment,” the Chairman said.

President Mahama commended the Assemblies of God Fellowship for choosing Ghana to host the Congress.

“We are happy at this time in the growth of the local church to host the world. We believe it will be a successful Congress and that all those who have come will take back pleasant memories of our country,” President Mahama said.

Rev Dr Wengam expressed gratitude to President Mahama, a member of the Church, for supporting efforts to secure the Accra International Conference Centre as the venue for the Congress.

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