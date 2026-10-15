Assemblies of God Congress: Mahama urges churches to promote compassion, integrity

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged churches to contribute to national development by promoting honesty, compassion, responsible citizenship and peace.

He said churches must maintain the moral independence to speak truthfully about injustice and suffering and demonstrate their faith through practical action.

President Mahama made the call when he addressed the 10th Triennial Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The congress, on the theme: “Commissioned, One Mandate, Every Nation”, brought together more than 10,000 participants from around the world.

President Mahama said faith became tangible when expressed through service, adding that public officeholders must demonstrate humility and serve citizens with honesty and integrity.

“Our faith becomes tangible when a hungry child receives a meal, when a patient is treated with compassion. It becomes tangible when a young person acquires a skill, when a widow finds companionship, and when a family in difficulty meets a community that is willing to stand beside it,” he said.

He urged churches to provide safe spaces for children and vulnerable people, while creating an environment where young people could ask questions freely and take on meaningful responsibilities.

He said many young people were searching for a sense of purpose while navigating various challenges in a rapidly evolving technological world.

“Technology connects them across continents, but at the same time exposes them to a constant stream of comparisons, misinformation, and competing claims about who they should become.

“Many are carrying anxieties they struggle to articulate. Our churches and our households must therefore be places where these young people can ask honest questions, and receive thoughtful guidance,” he said.

President Mahama pledged to continue serving all citizens fairly, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

He said prayers for peace should inspire Christians to be more careful with their words and more attentive to people who were treated unfairly.

He commended Assemblies of God Ghana and the organisers for hosting the global gathering, expressing hope that the congress would strengthen partnerships between churches and deepen their commitment to service and global peace.

The congress would also reflect on the Church’s mission and its role in communities around the world.

It is being hosted in Africa for the first time in the 115-year history of the Assemblies of God worldwide.

The programme will feature leadership sessions, fellowship and discussions at the Independence Square and the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Assemblies of God is one of the fastest-growing Pentecostal movements in the world, with more than 451,000 churches and 88 million adherents across more than 180 nations.

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