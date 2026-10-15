‘There can be no mistake, regardless of who is picked’ – Bentil on CJ contenders

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Lawyer and Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says all the contenders under consideration for Chief Justice are highly qualified, giving the President a strong field from which to choose.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, he said competence was not in doubt. The bigger question was who could command public confidence in the judiciary.

“Every one of the people you are seeing there are extremely competent. Absolutely. There can be no mistake, regardless of who is picked. They are all really fit.”

His comments come as Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie prepares to retire later this year, creating the need for a successor.

Mr Bentil was responding to host Evans Mensah on whether competence should outweigh other considerations at a sensitive moment for the judiciary.

He said professional ability remained essential. But it would not necessarily determine the President’s final choice.

“Competence is always important, but even in corporate life, above a certain level, the boss will pick somebody with sufficient competence and great loyalty.”

He suggested that the President would favour a candidate with whom he felt comfortable.

“I think that to the extent that it is the president who picks, he will pick a choice that is comfortable for him.”

For Mr Bentil, however, the appointment carries consequences beyond the President’s preferences. Whoever takes office will influence confidence in the judiciary and the country’s direction.

“I think the best thing would be someone who projects confidence in the judiciary.”

He acknowledged that finding a candidate who satisfied everyone would be difficult. Even so, broad acceptance among judges, lawyers and the public would be the strongest outcome.

“It would be nice if we can have somebody all of us agree. Lawyers, judges agree. This is the best person.”

Mr Bentil described that prospect as a stretch. He nevertheless expressed confidence in the quality of the available candidates and the eventual decision.

“I think ultimately the president will make a good choice because fortunately we have very good people over there, but he will make the choice.”

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