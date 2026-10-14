Loyalty can outweigh competence in Chief Justice selection – Bentil

Lawyer and Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil

Lawyer and Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, says loyalty can outweigh competence when a President chooses a Chief Justice.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, he said professional ability remains important. But political considerations can determine who gets the nod when the candidates are all qualified.

“Competence is always important, but even in corporate life, above a certain level, the boss will pick somebody with sufficient competence and great loyalty.”

His comments come as Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie prepares to retire in December 2026, creating the need for a successor. The Judicial Service has confirmed that his tenure ends in December.

Mr Bentil was responding to questions from host Evans Mensah about whether competence should take priority, given the judiciary’s current challenges.

“We can only wish that, but you have to understand the real politic. Look, at that level, it is not about competence.”

He stressed that this did not mean the potential candidates lacked ability.

“There can be no mistake, regardless of who is picked. They are all really fit.”

For Mr Kofi Bentil, the President’s comfort with a candidate could become decisive.

“I think that to the extent that it is the president who picks, he will pick a choice that is comfortable for him.”

He also raised the political advantage of selecting a candidate with only a short period left before retirement.

Such a choice, Mr Bentil argued, could allow the President to make further appointments during his tenure.

“It gets the power to pick at least two chief justices before he leaves,” he said.

Mr Bentil presented that as an option available to the President, rather than a prediction of what he would do.

Beyond the political calculations, he said the appointment should help strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

“I think the best thing would be someone who projects confidence in the judiciary.”

His preferred outcome would be a candidate whose suitability commands broad agreement among lawyers, judges and the public. He acknowledged that finding such consensus would be difficult.

Still, he expressed confidence in the quality of the available candidates.

“I think ultimately the president will make a good choice because fortunately we have very good people over there, but he will make the choice.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.