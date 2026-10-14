Semenyo ‘froze’ after alleged racist abuse, court told

Audio By Carbonatix
Footballer Antoine Semenyo "froze" after he was allegedly racially abused by a Liverpool fan during a Premier League match at Anfield, a court has heard.
The Manchester City winger, who was playing for Bournemouth at the time, was preparing to take a throw-in when Mark Mogan, 47, allegedly shouted a racist insult at him on 15 August 2025.
Prosecutors said Semenyo was "clearly hurt and upset" and reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor when the ball next went out of play.
Mogan, of Dovecot, Liverpool, denies racially aggravated behaviour.
Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard Mogan, who uses a wheelchair, shouted an offensive slur about 30 minutes into the opening match of the Premier League season.
Prosecutor Simon Jones said: "Mr Semenyo briefly froze as he couldn't believe what the male had said."
The court heard Mogan then shouted further abuse at Semenyo, who did not respond and went on to take the throw-in.
Mogan was removed from the stadium at half-time, the court was told.
Two short video clips were shown to the court, with Jones describing Mogan as being in an "agitated and angry state".
He said witnesses saw Mogan throw chewing gum at Semenyo, hitting the right side of his shorts.
In a statement read to the court, Liverpool supporter Neil Sherratt, who sits next to Mogan at matches, said he saw him approach the pitch from the disabled section of the Main Stand.
Sherratt said he heard Mogan shout something along the lines of "hurry up" and saw Semenyo turn towards him.
He said the footballer had a shocked expression and he believed he replied: "you what".
Another Liverpool fan, Nicholas Collins, said Mogan became "very cocky and brazen" after the incident and threatened to assault police if they approached him.
Mogan, who had an intermediary with him in court, told police during an interview the following day that he had shouted at Semenyo to hurry up.
He claimed the footballer had called him "a cripple", which had upset him, and said he had thrown chewing gum on to the floor rather than at Semenyo.
Jones told the court the prosecution's case was that Mogan had lied during his police interview.
Semenyo, who was born in London to Ghanaian parents and has represented Ghana in the World Cup, is expected to give evidence over a videolink.
Mogan, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, denies racially aggravated behaviour.
The trial continues.
Latest Stories
-
Total expenditure as of July 2026 amounted to GH¢147.07bn, 16% below target – BoG
31 minutes
-
Total revenue & grants stood at GH¢144.5bn in July 2026, slightly below target – BoG
47 minutes
-
Ghana Sports Fund urges sports federations to submit credible proposals and measurable targets
50 minutes
-
Sally Rooney books withdrawn in UK over Palestine Action support
58 minutes
-
Musk says US government may be behind slowdown of Ukraine drone speeds
1 hour
-
Picking Chief Justices nearing retirement could give Mahama immense power – Bentil
1 hour
-
Netflix to shed 1,000 jobs in steepest cuts since 2022
2 hours
-
Burnham had two hospitality dinners with Man City chairman, deleted records show
2 hours
-
Semenyo ‘froze’ after alleged racist abuse, court told
2 hours
-
‘Shameless’ – Mourinho critical of Vinicius Jr ban timing
2 hours
-
Loyalty can outweigh competence in Chief Justice selection – Bentil
2 hours
-
Man City suffer as PSG masterclass sets up Champions League win
3 hours
-
Customer Service Africa CEO urges business leaders to observe staff and customer interactions
3 hours
-
On night of mayhem for Liverpool, Barcola arrives in style
3 hours
-
Muzic Mensah finds healing and renewed love in new single ‘WayƐ Late’
3 hours