Sally Rooney books withdrawn in UK over Palestine Action support

Normal People author Sally Rooney has said her novels will no longer be supplied to booksellers in the UK as a result of her support for Palestine Action.

The Irish novelist said last year she intended to carry on using her royalties to support the group, which is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK.

In a statement to BBC News, Rooney said that further publication of her work could constitute a "serious criminal offence", so she had agreed with her publisher, Faber, not to continue supplying her books in the UK.

"I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences," she said.

Ebook editions have already been removed from sale in the UK, although many bookshops still have existing stock of physical copies.

Waterstones confirmed to the BBC that Faber had advised there were no restrictions on booksellers keeping their current copies on the shelves.

Rooney has sold more than six million books globally, including 2.3 million in the UK, according to NielsenIQ BookData.

Normal People was released in 2018 and turned into a hit TV series two years later, effectively launching the acting careers of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Rooney's other novels are Intermezzo, Conversations With Friends and Beautiful World, Where Are You.

Publisher Faber told BBC News: "Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work.

"To sell a writer's work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher.

"As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format."

Faber added: "We remain the proud publisher of her remarkable body of work, which we will continue to sell in other territories."

Rooney's four novels, including her most recent, Intermezzo, will be removed from sale in the UK

The UK government proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in 2025, saying it had a "long history" of criminal damage.

The group's activities have included targeting arms companies linked to Israel's war in Gaza.

In her statement on Wednesday, Rooney said: "In July 2025, the direct-action protest group Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

"The following month, I wrote an opinion piece expressing my intention to go on supporting Palestine Action, which is not a proscribed or otherwise prohibited group here in the Republic of Ireland."

In her article last August in the Irish Times, Rooney said she would continue using proceeds from her work to support the group despite that being an offence in the UK, and cancelled a UK trip to pick up an award over fears she would be arrested.

On Wednesday, Rooney continued: "As a result, the fulfilment of contracts to publish my work in the UK could now constitute a serious criminal offence.

"After a process of consultation and deliberation, and with my full agreement, my publisher Faber has therefore determined that it can no longer supply my work within the UK."

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori said Rooney had taken "a brave and principled stand from the moment plans to ban Palestine Action were announced".

Ammori said the author's work being withdrawn marked "a new low in the escalating assault on free speech caused by the proscription of Palestine Action".

More than 3,700 people are believed to have been arrested in the UK over alleged support of Palestine Action.

About 2,500 have been charged, although none have gone to trial as a legal challenge to the proscription continues and will be heard by the Supreme Court next month.

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