Ghana Sports Fund urges sports federations to submit credible proposals and measurable targets

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has challenged national sports federations to take greater responsibility for their development plans and demonstrate how proposed funding will improve athlete development and sporting performance.

He said sustainable sports development would require federations to identify their most pressing needs, prepare credible proposals and establish realistic budgets and measurable targets.

Addressing representatives of national sports federations in Accra, Dr Wuaku called for stronger strategic planning, effective administration and measurable performance across the sporting sector.

“I challenge every federation to take ownership of its development agenda. Identify your priority needs, prepare credible proposals, establish realistic budgets and measurable targets, and demonstrate how the support you seek will improve athlete development and sporting performance,” he said.

Dr Wuaku explained that the Ghana Sports Fund was being developed to provide a sustainable financing framework for sports, but said its effectiveness would depend partly on the readiness and cooperation of the federations.

He urged them to strengthen governance systems, improve financial reporting and develop clear plans for talent identification, athlete preparation and competition.

He also encouraged federations to explore partnerships with corporate Ghana, private investors and development partners, stressing that reliance on funding requests alone would not provide a sustainable basis for sports development.

According to him, federations must demonstrate what they intend to achieve, how proposed interventions would be implemented and how their impact would be measured.

The Ghana Sports Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1159), identifies federations and associations in good standing with the National Sports Authority as eligible beneficiaries of the Fund.

However, Dr Wuaku clarified that eligibility does not automatically entitle a federation to financial support.

Applications must meet the applicable requirements and pass through the relevant assessment and approval processes before funding can be granted.

The engagement is intended to help the Fund better understand the operational, technical and financial challenges confronting different sporting disciplines.

It is also expected to encourage federations to develop structured proposals that can guide future funding priorities.

Dr Wuaku said the Fund was committed to establishing a credible and transparent financing system, while emphasising that federations would need to demonstrate readiness, sound planning and accountability.

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