Ghana Sports Fund sets sights on making Ghana Africa’s next destination for major sporting events

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, says Ghana must aspire to join Africa's leading sporting nations by investing strategically in infrastructure, athlete development and sustainable financing.

Speaking on Joy Prime's Prime Morning, Dr Wuaku said countries such as Morocco, Kenya and South Africa have demonstrated how deliberate investment in sports can elevate national development and attract prestigious international competitions.

"When we talk about sports development, we want to reach the level of countries like Morocco, Kenya and South Africa, where the world looks to host major tournaments," he said.

According to him, Ghana possesses the talent and potential to compete with the continent's sporting giants but requires sustained investment and a coordinated national approach to unlock that potential.

Dr. Wuaku said hosting major international competitions would not only enhance Ghana's global reputation but also stimulate tourism, create employment, attract foreign investment and improve sporting infrastructure.

He noted that the Ghana Sports Fund has been established to provide a sustainable financial framework capable of supporting long-term sports development rather than relying on intermittent funding.

The Administrator stressed that achieving international standards would require collaboration between government, the private sector, sports federations and development partners.

He expressed optimism that with the right investments, Ghana could become a preferred destination for continental and global sporting events while providing greater opportunities for local athletes to compete on home soil.

Dr. Wuaku said the vision of the Ghana Sports Fund is to ensure that Ghana's sporting future is built on sustainable investment, world-class development and international competitiveness, positioning the country among Africa's leading sporting nations.

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