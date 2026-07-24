Ghana Sports Fund wants to produce athletes who build national wealth

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr. David Kofi Wuaku, says Ghana must begin to see sports as a powerful economic asset capable of producing global stars whose success can significantly contribute to national development.

Speaking on Joy Prime's Prime Morning, Dr Wuaku said the country has abundant sporting talent but lacks the long-term investment needed to transform gifted young athletes into internationally successful professionals.

He argued that many of the world's greatest athletes have become economic ambassadors for their countries through the wealth they generate, investments they make and opportunities they create.

"Imagine Ghana having someone like Ronaldo or other top players bring their wealth to the country; we would see real change. This is the direction we want to take sports," he said.

According to Dr Wuaku, the Ghana Sports Fund is committed to creating opportunities that will enable talented athletes to receive the financial backing, training and professional support needed to compete at the highest level.

He explained that investing in sports goes beyond winning medals and trophies. It is also about creating successful professionals who can inspire future generations, invest in their communities and contribute to national economic growth.

The Administrator noted that every talented child deserves the opportunity to pursue a sporting career without financial barriers limiting their potential.

He believes that with strategic investment and sustained funding, Ghana can produce globally recognised athletes whose achievements will create jobs, attract international sponsorship and position the country as a major force in world sports.

For Dr Wuaku, the future of Ghanaian sports lies not only in discovering talent but in investing in talent until it becomes a source of national pride and economic prosperity.

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