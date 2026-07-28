Ghana Sports Fund to end emergency fundraising with sustainable sports financing model

The Ghana Sports Fund says it is committed to ending the country's long-standing reliance on emergency fundraising and ad hoc financial interventions, introducing a sustainable financing model to support sports development across all levels.

According to the Fund's Deputy Administrator, Simon Appiah Jnr. Esq., the institution was established to replace uncertainty with a predictable funding system that supports sports from grassroots talent development to elite competition.

Speaking to the media, Mr Appiah said Ghana's approach to financing sports has for decades been largely reactive, with appeals for financial support often surfacing only when national teams qualify for major tournaments or prepare for international assignments.

"The Sports Fund was established so that Ghana can move away from crisis financing to a predictable system that consistently supports sports development," he said.

He noted that the previous model made long-term planning difficult, affected athlete preparation and delayed critical investments in infrastructure, coaching and talent development.

Established under the Ghana Sports Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1159), the Fund is mandated to mobilise and manage resources for athlete welfare, sports infrastructure, grassroots development, high-performance programmes and capacity building across all recognised sporting disciplines.

Mr Appiah stressed that the Fund's mandate extends beyond football, saying resources will be allocated transparently across various sports based on their developmental needs.

He added that the Fund is also designed to attract greater private sector participation by providing a credible platform through which businesses, corporate organisations and development partners can invest in sports with confidence.

According to him, sustainable financing will not only enhance Ghana's competitiveness on the international stage but also create opportunities for youth development, employment, community engagement and sports tourism.

Mr Appiah argued that investment in sports should be viewed as an investment in national development rather than an expense, noting that countries with sustained success in international competitions have built reliable financing systems instead of relying on periodic fundraising campaigns.

The Ghana Sports Fund is expected to serve as the country's permanent statutory financing mechanism for sports, supporting athletes, sports federations and infrastructure development while reducing dependence on central government allocations and emergency appeals.

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