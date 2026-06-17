Sports Fund Administrator rallies national support for Black Stars ahead of Panama clash

Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Mawuvi Wuaku.

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Mawuvi Wuaku, has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' ability to secure victory against Panama and has called on Ghanaians at home and abroad to unite in support of the national team.

Ahead of the crucial fixture, Dr Wuaku urged citizens to rally behind the Black Stars through prayers and encouragement, describing the match as another important opportunity for Ghana to showcase its football pedigree on the international stage.

According to him, the team possesses the talent, experience and determination needed to overcome the challenge and continue its pursuit of success.

"I have absolute confidence in the Black Stars. They have what it takes to overcome every challenge before them and make Ghana proud. This is a team blessed with talent, experience and the fighting spirit that has always defined Ghanaian football," he said.

"I believe victory is within reach, not only for Ghana but for Africa as a whole."

Dr Wuaku noted that the Black Stars carry the hopes of millions of Ghanaians and football fans across the continent who look to Africa's representatives to excel on the global stage.

He emphasised that football remains one of the strongest forces for national unity, capable of bringing together people from different backgrounds, political affiliations and social classes behind a common cause.

"At moments like this, we must put aside our differences and stand firmly behind the national team. The Black Stars represent all of us, and they need our full support," he stated.

Dr Wuaku also appealed to Ghanaians to keep the players, coaches and technical team in their prayers, stressing that success in sport requires not only preparation and hard work but also divine guidance and protection.

"The players need our encouragement, our faith and our prayers. Let us pray for strength, protection from injury, wisdom for the technical team and the determination needed to achieve success," he said.

He further acknowledged the sacrifices made by players who represent the nation, noting that their commitment deserves appreciation and unwavering support from the public.

According to him, national teams often perform at their best when they enjoy the full backing of their supporters, and he encouraged fans to remain positive regardless of the challenges that may arise during the competition.

Dr Wuaku expressed optimism that Ghana would remain competitive throughout the tournament and progress to the latter stages.

"We pray that Ghana stays in the competition until the very end. We pray for consistency, focus and victory in every match. Most importantly, we pray that the Black Stars bring the trophy home and give Ghanaians another memorable moment in our football history," he added.

He reiterated that the dreams of an entire nation rest on the shoulders of the players and urged every Ghanaian to contribute positively through words of encouragement and patriotic support.

As anticipation builds ahead of the encounter with Panama, Dr Wuaku's message serves as a rallying call for unity, faith and confidence in the abilities of the Black Stars.

With millions expected to follow the match across Ghana and beyond, hopes remain high that the national team will rise to the occasion and continue its pursuit of continental and international success.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.