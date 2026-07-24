Ghana Sports Fund targets sustainable financing to transform sports into a wealth-creating industry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has outlined an ambitious vision to reposition sports from a recreational activity into a thriving economic sector capable of creating jobs, generating wealth and sustaining athletes throughout their professional lives.
Speaking on Joy Prime's Prime Morning, Dr Wuaku said the Fund was established with a clear mandate to provide sustainable financing for sports development across Ghana.
According to him, one of the country's biggest challenges has been the lack of consistent funding for sports, forcing many talented athletes to abandon promising careers due to inadequate financial support.
"The main mandate of this Fund is to establish sustainable funding for sports development. We aim to take sports beyond the level of a hobby to wealth creation and lifetime professional development," he stated.
Dr Wuaku stressed that the Fund seeks to create an ecosystem where athletes, coaches, officials and sports entrepreneurs can build long-term careers while contributing significantly to Ghana's economy.
He explained that sports should no longer be viewed solely as entertainment but as an industry capable of attracting investment, creating employment and stimulating economic growth.
The Administrator noted that with predictable and sustainable funding, sporting disciplines across the country would receive the support needed to nurture talent from the grassroots to the elite level.
He expressed confidence that the Ghana Sports Fund would become a catalyst for transforming the country's sports sector by ensuring that financial constraints no longer stand in the way of excellence.
Dr Wuaku also appealed to the private sector, development partners and corporate Ghana to support the Fund's vision, saying collective investment in sports would produce lasting social and economic benefits for the nation.
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