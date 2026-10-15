Ghana needs a Chief Justice who inspires public confidence – Bentil

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says Ghana needs a Chief Justice whose appointment will inspire public confidence in the judiciary.
Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, he said the next head of the judiciary should command broad acceptance among judges, lawyers and the public.
“I think the best thing would be someone who projects confidence in the judiciary.”
His comments come as Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie prepares to retire later this year, creating the need for a new appointment.
For Mr Bentil, the choice carries consequences beyond the individual appointed. It will affect the country and perceptions of the judiciary at a sensitive time.
“So look, if you ask me as a civil society person, we've had a shake in the judiciary, and all kinds of things are being said.”
He said the ideal candidate would enjoy support across the legal profession.
“It would be nice if we can have somebody all of us agree. Lawyers, judges agree. This is the best person.”
Mr Bentil acknowledged that finding someone who satisfies everyone would be difficult. He could not identify a candidate who would meet that expectation. Still, he said broad confidence should guide the choice.
He stressed that competence was not lacking among the potential appointees.
“They are all really fit.”
But he cautioned that appointments at that level also involve political considerations and loyalty.
“Competence is always important, but even in corporate life, above a certain level, the boss will pick somebody with sufficient competence and great loyalty.”
Mr Bentil said the President’s comfort with a candidate would therefore influence the decision.
He also warned that choosing judges close to retirement could allow the President to appoint successive Chief Justices, increasing his influence over the judiciary.
For Mr Bentil, however, the strongest outcome would be an appointment that helps rebuild confidence in the institution.
Despite his concerns about political calculations, he expressed optimism about the quality of the available candidates.
“I think ultimately the president will make a good choice because fortunately we have very good people over there, but he will make the choice.”
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