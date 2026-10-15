Court to hear Wontumi’s bail application today

The Accra High Court is expected to hear an application for bail by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

His lawyers are seeking his release from custody while he pursues an appeal against his conviction and 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining-related offences linked to a concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The application was originally scheduled for hearing on August 19, but the proceedings were postponed after both Mr Boasiako and his lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, failed to appear in court.

The court clerk subsequently informed the parties that the presiding judge was unavailable for the remainder of that week, resulting in the matter being rescheduled for today.

The hearing is expected to allow the defence team to formally present its arguments in support of bail pending the determination of the appeal.

The application was filed in August as part of efforts to secure Mr Boasiako’s release while the appellate process continues.

However, the Attorney-General has opposed the request, arguing that the former NPP regional chairman poses a flight risk.

The court is expected to consider the arguments from both sides in determining whether he should be granted bail pending the outcome of his appeal.

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