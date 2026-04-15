NEDCo rolls out maintenance programme as government moves to deploy 500 transformers

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo) has begun a comprehensive maintenance and system enhancement programme to improve power supply reliability across its operational areas.

The initiative, which is already underway in Tamale and surrounding communities, includes transformer replacements and broader network upgrades designed to address low voltage issues, reduce outages and improve overall system stability.

The programme follows a detailed review of the distribution network, which identified key infrastructure gaps and operational challenges affecting service delivery.

As part of the intervention, priority works include vegetation control along 78 feeders, upgrades to overloaded substations, and the replacement of damaged and overburdened transformers.

At the Berekum Primary Substation, a new 20/26 MVA transformer is being installed to replace an overloaded 10 MVA unit, while similar upgrades are planned for the Wa Primary Substation.

Additionally, the Ghana Grid Company is installing a 66 MVA transformer at the Techiman Bulk Supply Point to boost capacity.

To further strengthen the distribution network, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition is procuring 500 transformers for deployment in affected communities.

NEDCo indicated that temporary power interruptions may occur during the maintenance works to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment, with advance notice to be communicated through its official channels.

The company reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering a stable and reliable electricity supply through continued collaboration with stakeholders, noting that the ongoing interventions are expected to significantly enhance power distribution across northern Ghana.

The statement was signed by Richmond Rockson, Spokesperson and Head of Communication.

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