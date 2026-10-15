Kwame Nkrumah’s son Gamal dies; burial scheduled for Saturday in Egypt

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, Ghanaian journalist and son of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, has died, family sources have confirmed to MyjoyOnline.

He died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and will be buried in Egypt on Saturday, October 17, in accordance with Islamic traditions, according to a family source.

Further details about his death were not immediately available.

Gamal Nkrumah was a journalist and editor at Al-Ahram Weekly, the English-language publication of Egypt’s Al-Ahram press organisation. He spent more than 15 years with the newspaper, covering international affairs and writing about African and global politics, with a particular interest in Pan-Africanism and Africa’s place in world affairs.

Born in Accra in 1958, he was the son of Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

He studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, where he earned a doctorate in political science, according to biographical accounts.

His sister, Samia Nkrumah, is a Ghanaian politician who previously served as Member of Parliament for Jomoro and chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP). His younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, is a writer and political activist based in Ghana.

Gamal Nkrumah’s career in Cairo connected Ghana’s political history with Egypt’s media landscape. Through his journalism and commentary, he explored international affairs and issues affecting Africa and the Middle East.

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