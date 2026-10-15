National | Top Story

Kwame Nkrumah’s son Gamal dies; burial scheduled for Saturday in Egypt

Source: Myjoyonline  
  15 October 2026 7:13am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, Ghanaian journalist and son of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, has died, family sources have confirmed to MyjoyOnline.

He died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and will be buried in Egypt on Saturday, October 17, in accordance with Islamic traditions, according to a family source.

Further details about his death were not immediately available.

Gamal Nkrumah was a journalist and editor at Al-Ahram Weekly, the English-language publication of Egypt’s Al-Ahram press organisation. He spent more than 15 years with the newspaper, covering international affairs and writing about African and global politics, with a particular interest in Pan-Africanism and Africa’s place in world affairs.

Born in Accra in 1958, he was the son of Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

He studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, where he earned a doctorate in political science, according to biographical accounts.

His sister, Samia Nkrumah, is a Ghanaian politician who previously served as Member of Parliament for Jomoro and chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP). His younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, is a writer and political activist based in Ghana.

Gamal Nkrumah’s career in Cairo connected Ghana’s political history with Egypt’s media landscape. Through his journalism and commentary, he explored international affairs and issues affecting Africa and the Middle East.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group