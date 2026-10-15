‘Follow Ghana’s steps’ – IMF Africa Director hails economic gains

The Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s African Department, Zeine Zeidane, has praised Ghana’s economic progress, saying the country’s performance has become an example for others to follow.

Speaking during a meeting with Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on the sidelines of the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings, Mr Zeidane described Ghana’s recent economic performance as “very impressive”.

He commended the country’s progress under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme and reforms aimed at strengthening economic management.

“I want to first commend you and the progress that Ghana has made. The Extended Credit Facility Programme was a great success,” he said.

“We tell others to follow your steps.”

Mr Zeidane also praised Ghana’s use of artificial intelligence in customs administration and welcomed work on state-owned enterprises and stock-flow adjustments.

His comments come as the IMF raised its forecast for Ghana’s economic growth in 2026 to 5.7 per cent, from the 4.6 per cent projected in April.

Responding to the revised outlook, Dr Forson said the government expected the economy to perform substantially better than the Fund’s latest projection.

He said the government would maintain credibility and discipline in economic management as it sought to sustain the recovery and achieve stronger growth.

Mr Zeidane offered an upbeat assessment of the country’s outlook, declaring: “Ghana is in a very good place.”

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