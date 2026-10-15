Theovision provides free healthcare to 2,500 rural residents and Ejura prison inmates

Theovision International has provided free healthcare to about 2,500 residents of rural communities in the Ashanti and Bono East regions, as well as inmates and officers of the Ejura Prison.

The week-long medical outreach covered communities in the Anyinofi and Watoro areas, offering screening and treatment for various health conditions.

During the exercise, 401 residents, mainly women and children, registered with or renewed their membership of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The annual campaign forms part of the organisation’s efforts to provide healthcare and support to underserved communities in Ghana. It also offers counselling and Christian support to beneficiaries.

Health conditions identified during the exercise included rheumatism and joint pains, malaria, upper respiratory tract infections, gastritis, skin diseases, conjunctivitis, hypertension, peptic ulcers, cataracts and otitis media. Other conditions included diabetes, typhoid, insomnia and arthritis.

The Atebubu District Director of Health, Kwadwo Osei Sarfo, commended Theovision International for the outreach, saying the findings would help guide healthcare planning and interventions in the district.

“On behalf of the management of the Ghana Health Service, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Theovision International for this kind gesture. Our health is what keeps us going, and I must say all our people who turned up in their numbers for the health screening are satisfied,” he said.

He added that the data collected reflected prevalent health conditions in the area and would help the district plan its resource allocation and interventions to improve healthcare delivery.

The President of Theovision International, Theodore Philip Asare, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to improving access to healthcare in rural communities.

“At Theovision International, bringing hope to the hopeless, supporting especially all the vulnerable is key, and we are always delighted to contribute our quota to society,” he said.

He thanked the beneficiaries, staff, partners, volunteers and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the week-long exercise, adding that the organisation would continue its medical outreach programmes.

Theovision International is a Christian non-profit organisation that records the Bible in audio formats to make it accessible to people in their mother tongues. It says it has recorded the Bible in more than 500 languages across Africa.

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