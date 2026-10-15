Cedi depreciates by 7.11% against dollar in August 2026 – BoG report

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) Monetary Policy Report for September 2026 has shown that the cedi depreciated by 7.11 percent against the dollar on a year-to-date basis in August 2026 --- on the interbank market.
In the same period, the cedi depreciated by 7.78 percent, and 6.09 percent, against the pound, and euro, respectively.
This is against an appreciation of 28.95 percent, 19.49 percent, and 14.08 percent, against the dollar, pound, and euro, respectively, during the same period in 2025.
The report however pointed out that, the cedi was less volatile during the first 185 transaction days in 2026 than in the last four years.
“On the international market, the US dollar strengthened in September due to the Fed’s recent policy rate hikes and, as a result, EMDE currencies came under pressure. On the local FX market, pressures on the cedi were muted in August 2026 due to moderated demand pressures and BoG’s support to the market. In the outlook, seasonal demand pressures coming from energy and commerce sectors may weigh on the cedi”, it added.
Reflecting exchange rate movements with other major trading partners, the cedi depreciated by 6.80 percent and 7.58 percent, respectively, in nominal trade weighted terms and nominal forex transaction weighted terms, on a year-to-date basis, in August 2026.
This is compared to an appreciation of 14.22 percent and 21.60 percent, in nominal trade weighted terms and nominal forex transaction weighted terms, respectively, over the same period in 2025.
In real bilateral terms, the Ghana cedi depreciated by 8.47 percent, 8.15 percent, and 6.97 percent against the dollar, pound, and euro, respectively, on a year-to-date basis, in August 2026.
Comparatively, the Ghana cedi experienced an appreciation of 20.51 percent, 15.91 percent, and 16.94 percent, respectively, against the dollar, pound, and euro, over the same period in 2025.
“In terms of the real effective exchange rate, the Ghana cedi depreciated by 7.27 percent and 8.35 percent, respectively, in real trade weighted terms and real forex transaction weighted terms, on a year-to-date basis, in August 2026. This compared with an appreciation of 17.34 percent and 20.15 percent, respectively, in real trade weighted terms and forex transaction weighted terms, for the same period in 2025”, the report said.
Latest Stories
-
Korle Bu appeals for more doctors, nurses as A&E Centre struggles under pressure
5 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: ‘I’m optimistic Black Stars can turn things around’ – Agyemang-Badu
6 minutes
-
Digital innovation could widen Africa’s inequalities if people are left out – Sam Jonah
8 minutes
-
Galamsey is an economic, health and moral problem – Sam Jonah
11 minutes
-
Africa must create AI technology instead of paying to use it – Sam Jonah
13 minutes
-
2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens to face Norway, Brazil and Canada in Group C
18 minutes
-
Agbodza, Sam George move to curb fibre optic cable cuts during road works
25 minutes
-
2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens unveils 21-player squad for competition in Morocco
26 minutes
-
South Africa evacuation and the minority’s half-truth
34 minutes
-
‘You never know tomorrow’ – Anthony Baffoe on contesting for GFA Presidency
37 minutes
-
Obuasi SHS head accused of sexually abusing students is NDC Juaben secretary seeking chairmanship
55 minutes
-
Cedi depreciates by 7.11% against dollar in August 2026 – BoG report
1 hour
-
Put women and youth at the centre of mineral resource governance — ActionAid
1 hour
-
Theovision provides free healthcare to 2,500 rural residents and Ejura prison inmates
2 hours
-
UG warns public against fake resumption and hall fees notice
2 hours