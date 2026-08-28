UG extends admissions for selected Information and Communication Studies programmes

Audio By Carbonatix
Lecturer in the Department of Communications Studies at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr Aurelia Ayisi, has said that the school has extended admissions for selected programmes under the School of Information and Communication Studies, with prospective students now having until September 18 to apply.
Speaking on JoyFM Super Morning Show on August 28, Dr Ayisi said the extension provides another opportunity for applicants who may have missed the initial admissions deadline.
“Recently the admissions were extended, so for those of you listening and thought that you missed the admission deadline, you haven’t,” she said.
She encouraged prospective students to take advantage of the extension and submit their applications before the new deadline.
Admissions are available for programmes offered by both the Department of Communication Studies and the Department of Information Studies.
The Department of Information Studies offers postgraduate programmes including a Master’s in Information Studies, an MPhil in Information Studies and a PhD in Information Studies.
Dr Ayisi explained that the Master’s in Information Studies is offered in both regular and sandwich formats, providing flexibility for different categories of students.
The Department of Communication Studies also offers postgraduate programmes including the MA in Communication Studies, MA in Strategic Communication, MPhil in Communication Studies and PhD in Communication Studies.
The MA in Strategic Communication is offered in both regular and flexible formats, with students attending classes in the evenings and on weekends.
According to Dr Ayisi, the flexible programme has attracted considerable interest and is performing well.
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