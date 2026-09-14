VC inaugurates three committees ahead of UG’s 80th anniversary celebration

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In preparation for the commemoration of the University of Ghana’s 80th anniversary in 2028, Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has inaugurated three committees to work on various aspects of the milestone celebration. The committees are the Scientific Committee to Oversee the University of Ghana History Project, the 80th Anniversary History Project Research and Writing Team and the 80th Anniversary Celebration Planning Committee.
In her remarks, Prof. Amfo emphasised that the 80th anniversary should be both a celebration of the University’s past and an opportunity to strengthen belonging, reconnect generations and showcase the institution’s future. She urged the committees to make the anniversary enjoyable, inclusive and impactful, while ensuring that the University’s history is presented in a scholarly but accessible manner.
Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development, Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe, welcomed members of the committees and stressed that their work would help preserve the University’s history for future generations through rigorous scholarship, documentation and thoughtful planning.
Registrar, Mr. Michael Opare Atuah, in presenting the committees, outlined their respective mandates and responsibilities, emphasising the importance of collaboration and effective preparation for the anniversary celebration.
In delivering acceptance speeches, Chairs of the three committees, Emeritus Prof. Clifford Nii Boi Tagoe (Chair, Scientific Committee to Oversee the UG History Project), Dr. Nana Yaw Boampong Sapong (Chair, 80th Anniversary History Project Research and Writing Team) and Prof. Clement Appah (80th Anniversary Celebration Planning Committee), collectively accepted the assignment and pledged to work closely together to meet the expectations outlined in the Terms of Reference. They expressed commitment to producing a rigorous history of the University, capturing the experiences of its people, and organising an inclusive and memorable 80th anniversary celebration.
The Scientific Committee will provide methodological and thematic guidance to the history project, monitor the research and ensure historical accuracy. At the same time, the Research and Writing Team will conduct archival and oral research and produce a comprehensive account of the University’s institutional and everyday history. The Planning Committee is expected to coordinate the year-long anniversary activities, stakeholder engagements, communication, fundraising and major commemorative events.
List of Members of the respective committees and the Terms of Reference.
CONSTITUTION OF SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE TO OVERSEE THE UNIVERSITY OF GHANA HISTORY BOOK PROJECT
The membership of the Committee is as follows:
- Emeritus Professor Clifford Nii Boi Tagoe - Chair
- Prof. Chris Gordon - Co-Chair
- Emerita Professor Akosua Adomako Ampofo - Member
- Emerita Professor Takyiwaa Manuh - Member
- Professor Kweku Osam - Member
- Prof. William Afiakwa Asomaning - Member
- Prof. Akosua Keseboah Darkwah - Member
- Dr. Edwina Ashie-Nikoi - Member
- Ms. Ama Akorfa Akoto - Member/Secretary
Specifically, the Committee’s Terms of Reference include:
Methodological & Thematic Guidance
- Review and approve the project's overall conceptual framework, research methodology, and thematic outline proposed by the authors.
- Ensure the inclusion of diverse perspectives, covering institutional, social, political, and marginalized histories.
Progress Review & Monitoring
- Evaluate periodic progress reports and draft chapters submitted by the authors based on a mutually agreed timeline.
- Provide constructive, rigorous peer feedback on historical accuracy, archival depth, and narrative balance.
Access & Resource Facilitation
- Assist authors in navigating institutional challenges, such as gaining access to restricted archival materials or identifying key interviewees for oral histories where applicable.
Conflict Resolution
- Act as the primary body to mediate scholarly disagreements regarding historical interpretation between authors, or between authors and the University administration.
CONSTITUTION OF THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION PLANNING COMMITTEE
- Professor Clement K.I Appah - Chair
- Professor Abena Yeboah-Banin - Co-Chair
- Professor Gordon Abekah-Nkrumah - Director, InAD
- Professor Monica Danquah Mensah - College of Education
- Professor George Acheampong - College of Humanities
- Professor Lydia Mosi - College of Basic and Applied
Sciences
- Dr Lily Paemka - College of Health Sciences
- Dr Jessica Juweriah Ibrahim - UTAG Representative
- Mrs Yvonne Lartey - GAUA Representative
- Ms Gladys Alantiya - SSA-UoG Representative
- Ms Gloria Obeng-Benefo - FUSSAG Representative
- Mrs Naa Ahenei Adjei - TEWU Representative
- Mr Samuel McStill Amuzu - PUJUSA Representative
- Mr Michael Leslie Bartlett Vanderpuye - External Member
- Mr Elloeny Amande - External Member
- Ms Frema Adunyame - External Member
- Mr Emmanuel Kwame Appiah - GRASAG-UG Representative
- Ms Afua Asarebea Amponsah - UG SRC Representative
- Ms Pascaline Songsore - Public Affairs Directorate
- Mrs Joanna Korlekwor Omaboe - Secretary
- Mrs Regina A. Boateng - Co-Secretary
- Ms Ama Akorfa Akoto - Co-Secretary
The terms of reference of the Planning Committee are as follows:
- Advise on a suitable anniversary theme that reflects the University's current outlook, its 80-year legacy, and the University’s key strategic objectives (KSOs).
- Extensively consult and engage stakeholders to co-create programmes and activities that will authentically reflect the University's history and values, resonate with the university community, alumni, and the public, and foster broad-based ownership of the anniversary celebrations.
- Draw up a year-long schedule of activities for the anniversary celebrations, spanning academic, cultural, alumni and community engagements, and commemorative events.
- Develop and implement a comprehensive communication and public relations plan, covering traditional and digital media, branding and visual identity, and stakeholder messaging, to adequately inform and engage the university community, alumni, government, development partners, stakeholders and the public.
- Organise the official launch of the anniversary celebrations and coordinate protocol, logistics and security arrangements for all major anniversary events.
- Engage corporate sponsors, alumni, and development partners to raise funds, create and sustain awareness and drive partnerships.
- Raise funds to support the 80th Anniversary History Book and Student Experience Centre Projects.
- Ensure consistent branding of the anniversary across all publications, souvenirs, signage and platforms, in line with the University's corporate identity guidelines.
- Monitor and evaluate the impact of anniversary activities and submit periodic reports, as well as a comprehensive final report, to the Vice-Chancellor.
CONSTITUTION OF UNIVERSITY OF GHANA 80th ANNIVERSARY HISTORY BOOK PROJECT RESEARCH AND WRITING TEAM
The membership of the Committee is as follows:
Dr Nana Yaw Boampong Sapong - Principal Investigator/ Chapter Author
Professor Cyrelene Amoah-Boampong - Co-Principal Investigator/ Chapter Author
Prof. Samuel Ntewusu - Co-Principal Investigator/ Chapter Author
Prof. Edem Adotey - Member/ Chapter Author
Prof. Lloyd Amoah - Member/ Chapter Author
Prof. Akwasi Kwarteng Amoako-Gyampah - Member/ Chapter Author
Dr Dorothy P. Agyepong - Member/ Chapter Author
Dr Abena Kyere - Member/ Chapter Author
Dr Joseph Fosu Ankrah - Member/ Chapter Author
Ms Judith Opoku Boateng - Member/ Archival Consultant
Ms Faustina Serwaa Yeboah - Member/ Research Assistant
Mr Julian Sarfo Kantanka - Member/ Research Assistant
Ms Christiana Naa Asharkor Korley - Member/ Research Assistant
Mr Louis Boakye - Member/ Research Assistant
Mr Franklin Appiah Dankwah - Member/ Research Assistant
Ms Grace Nana Adwoa Adjei - Member/ Research Assistant
Mr Alhassan Mohammed Rashad - Member/ Research Assistant
Dr Ruth Ampomah - Member/ Research Assistant
Specifically, the University of Ghana History Book Project Research and Writing Team is mandated to:
- Develop a conceptual framework, research methodology, and thematic outline for approval by the Scientific Committee. The framework should ensure a comprehensive and balanced account of the University’s history, covering its institutional, academic, social and political development, as well as marginalized and less-documented histories. Importantly, the history should extend beyond formal institutional and scholarly developments to capture the everyday life and lived experience of the University, including student and staff life, residential and hall culture, traditions, sports and recreation, social and cultural life, significant personalities, places and events, and other experiences that have shaped the character and identity of the University over the decades.
- Conduct primary and archival research, in line with the approved conceptual framework and methodology, drawing on appropriate documentary, archival, oral and other relevant sources.
- Write assigned chapters or sections in line with the approved thematic outline and methodology, combining scholarly rigour with an accessible and engaging narrative appropriate for a broad readership.
- Identify and interview institutional pillars and memory keepers, including past and present members of the University community whose experiences can illuminate both the formal history and everyday life of the University; undertake oral history interviews; transcribe the interviews; and identify relevant material for incorporation into the history.
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