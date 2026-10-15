Football

2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens unveils 21-player squad for competition in Morocco

Source: GFA  
  15 October 2026 9:40am
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Black Maidens Head Coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has named his final 21-player squad for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

The squad announcement comes with a major boost as forward Jessica Appiah Asamoah makes a remarkable return after recovering from injury.

Adding to the excitement, three U15 talents - Christiana Ashiaku, Mavis Koah and Belinda Kpentey - have successfully transitioned to the U17 side, bringing fresh energy to the team.

Goalkeepers: Belinda Maku Aklie, Rahima A. Napari and Josephine Nyanufule will man the posts for Ghana.

Defenders: Matilda A. B. Amoah, Hajara Adam, Latifa Musah, Mavis Koah, Rafia Osman, Juliana Gyekyewaa and Seraphina E. Esse will marshal the backline.

Midfielders: Coach Adarkwa will rely on the creativity and tenacity of Belinda Kpentey, Christiana Ashiaku, Benedicta D. Nkietah, Seidatu Wahab, Zeinab Shani and Sekinatu Amadu.

Forwards: Priscilla Mensah, Linda Achiaa, Jessica A. Asamoah, Cynthia Obinsrewuo and Gloria A. Adomako will lead the attack.

With a blend of experience, returning talent and youthful exuberance, the Black Maidens are set to intensify preparations for a strong campaign in Morocco.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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