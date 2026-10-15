AFCON 2027Q: ‘I’m optimistic Black Stars can turn things around’ – Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is confident that the Black Stars can recover from their poor start and secure qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana made a disastrous start to their Group C campaign, losing 2-0 away to Côte d’Ivoire before falling to a humiliating 4-2 defeat against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With zero points from their opening two matches, the team now sits at the bottom of Group C, with four matches left to play.

However, Agyemang-Badu, a key midfielder in Ghana’s historic 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning squad, believes the team can still bounce back when they face Somalia in a decisive double-header in November.

"I’m optimistic that the Black Stars might win their next games," Agyemang-Badu told Ahenfie Sports.

"Let’s give local players the chance they deserve," he added.

Agyemang-Badu’s comments come shortly after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and head coach Carlos Queiroz mutually agreed to part ways following the disastrous start to the qualifiers.

A five-member committee has since been set up to interview candidates and recommend a permanent replacement.

In the meantime, an interim technical team is expected to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming fixtures against Somalia.

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