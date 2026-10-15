Football

2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens to face Norway, Brazil and Canada in Group C

Source: GFA  
  15 October 2026 9:49am
Black Maidens
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Black Maidens of Ghana are set to embark on their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026 campaign, with their Group C fixtures now confirmed.

Head Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa's side will open their tournament against Norway on Sunday, October 18, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex - Pitch 3 at 18:00 GMT.

Ghana will then face a stern test against Brazil on Thursday, October 22, at the same venue and time, before concluding their group stage campaign against Canada on Saturday, October 24, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex - Pitch 1 at 15:00 GMT.

The Black Maidens arrived in Morocco in early October to begin a two-week training camp in Casablanca, where the technical team has been assessing the players' readiness.

During their preparations, the team played two international friendlies, suffering a 3-0 defeat to China before bouncing back with a 2-1 victory over Kenya on October 14.

Returning to the U-17 Women's World Cup after missing the previous edition, the Black Maidens will be looking to build on their rich history in the competition, which includes a bronze medal in 2012 and three quarter-final appearances.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group