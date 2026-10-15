2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens to face Norway, Brazil and Canada in Group C

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Maidens of Ghana are set to embark on their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026 campaign, with their Group C fixtures now confirmed.
Head Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa's side will open their tournament against Norway on Sunday, October 18, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex - Pitch 3 at 18:00 GMT.
Ghana will then face a stern test against Brazil on Thursday, October 22, at the same venue and time, before concluding their group stage campaign against Canada on Saturday, October 24, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex - Pitch 1 at 15:00 GMT.
The Black Maidens arrived in Morocco in early October to begin a two-week training camp in Casablanca, where the technical team has been assessing the players' readiness.
During their preparations, the team played two international friendlies, suffering a 3-0 defeat to China before bouncing back with a 2-1 victory over Kenya on October 14.
Returning to the U-17 Women's World Cup after missing the previous edition, the Black Maidens will be looking to build on their rich history in the competition, which includes a bronze medal in 2012 and three quarter-final appearances.
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