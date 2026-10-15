Economy | National

Ghana’s economy grows by 7.4% in July 2026

Source: Joy Business   
  15 October 2026 12:08pm
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Data published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that the country recorded a year-on-year economic growth of 7.4 percent in July 2026 compared to the same period last year. This was contained in the latest Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) released by the GSS.

Sector by sector, the data shows that Agriculture increased by 3.7 percent. The Industry sector recorded an increase of 5.4 percent. The increase was attributed to the growth observed in the mining and quarrying sub-sector.

The Services sector grew by 12.2 percent. The expansion in activity was mainly driven by Information & Communication sub-sector.

Explaining the data, the GSS said the services sector was the main contributor to the July 2026 7.4 percent growth.

The sector contributed 63.8 percent to the overall growth of the 7.4 percent in economic activities. Industry contributed 20.5 percent while agriculture contributed 14.1 percent. Net Indirect taxes contributed 1.6 percent.

Agriculture increased by 3.7 percent in the same period under review.  This was driven by the crops and livestock subsector.

July 2026 MIEG PPTDownload

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