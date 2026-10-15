‘I don’t make music for awards, I make it to connect people’ – Rocky Dawuni

Four-time Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni says his music career is driven by a desire to inspire connection, unity and positive change, rather than win awards.

In an exclusive interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Time, hosted by George Quaye, the Ghanaian international reggae and Afro-Roots star reflected on his journey from Ghana to the world stage and how he has remained consistent for more than two decades.

Rocky Dawuni is currently Ghana’s most nominated artiste at the Grammys, with four nominations to his credit.

His first Grammy nomination came in 2015 when his sixth studio album, Branches of The Same Tree, was nominated for Best Reggae Album. He earned his second nomination in 2021/2022 with Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1 in the Best Global Music Album category, followed by his third nomination in 2023 with the single Never Bow Down, later listed as Neva Bow Down, in the Best Global Music Performance category.

His fourth nomination came at the 67th Grammy Awards for his uplifting single Rise, which competed in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2025 Grammys against works by global artistes, including Angélique Kidjo and Soweto Gospel Choir, Arooj Aftab, Jacob Collier and Sheila E.

Speaking on Joy Prime, the artiste said that while the nominations were humbling, they had never been his driving force.

Known for his signature Afro-Roots sound, which blends reggae, Afrobeat, highlife and soul, Rocky said his authenticity was what had sustained him.

“I’m a proud African, and I make sure the identity of my roots is always reflected in my music,” he has often stated in past interviews.

On Prime Time, he reiterated that Ghanaian music has a unique spirit that resonates globally when delivered truthfully. He also urged young artistes to focus on their message and originality rather than trends.

Beyond music, Rocky Dawuni has built a career as an activist, UN Goodwill Ambassador and cultural ambassador for Ghana. Last year, he was among five distinguished creatives honoured with diplomatic passports by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their global contributions to Ghana’s image.

He has also used major platforms such as CARIFESTA XV in Barbados to promote Pan-African solidarity, describing such appearances as a “homecoming, reconnection and spiritual bonding”.

The reggae legend also highlighted the need for more structural support for Ghana’s creative arts industry and called for national unity and prayer. His message aligns with the ticker on the show inviting the public to the October edition of the Monthly Intercessory Prayers for Ghana.

Rocky Dawuni was celebrated on the show for not only raising Ghana’s flag high but also demonstrating that conscious music can break international barriers.

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