Authorities knew of abuse allegations against Obuasi headmaster months before suspension – JoyNews investigation

Audio By Carbonatix
JoyNews investigation by Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed that authorities were aware of allegations of sexual abuse involving suspended Obuasi Senior High Technical School headmaster, Zakaria Abdulai, months before the Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, directed the Ghana Education Service to suspend him.
The headmaster, Zakaria Abdulai, is the subject of the documentary, Inside the Dreaded Headmaster’s Bungalow, which examines allegations of sexual abuse involving female students.
The investigation found that complaints and petitions concerning alleged sexual harassment and assault of female students had reached municipal authorities, education officials and other influential figures, but Mr Abdulai remained in office until JoyNews began making inquiries.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Obuasi, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, said she received a report about the alleged abuse shortly after assuming office.
She told JoyNews: “I was there when the former sports master of the school called me to inform me that the headmaster had slept with one of the students. As a mother and a municipal chief executive, I had to invite the parent.”
Asked when the incident was reported, she responded: “I think it was last year, early last year.”
Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, popularly known as Zuba, also disclosed that he had intervened following allegations of sexual abuse involving Mr Abdulai.
The mayor, who is also a native of Obuasi, said he was informed of the allegations during a visit to the town at a time when tensions at the school threatened to trigger a riot by students.
“So I went to Obuasi one day, and it was all over that there was heat at Obuasi Sec Tech, and the boys were going to riot on that evening.
"I was told that there’s an allegation that the headmaster of the school had molested one of the female students. And the headmaster is someone who’s been known to me for so many years, even before I became the mayor of Obuasi. So I asked that they call him for me."
Mr Abdullah has since been suspended as headmaster of Obuasi SHS following the controversy.
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