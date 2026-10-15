One of six inmates who escaped from Konongo police cells rearrested

Audio By Carbonatix
One of the six inmates who escaped from the Konongo Police cells in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been rearrested, while efforts continue to track down the remaining five who are at large.
The escapees reportedly escaped through a hole believed to have been dug toward the station’s detached washrooms, then jumped down and fled.
Police immediately launched a manhunt following the incident, leading to the arrest of one of the escapees in a suburb of Kumasi. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining five.
Asante Akyem Central Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Ebenezer Ekow Aidoo, who confirmed the incident to Accra-based Citi News, said the Municipal Security Council was taking measures to strengthen security at the facility.
He said plans were underway to reinforce the walls of the police cells to prevent similar incidents.
Dr Aidoo also outlined longer-term measures, including the construction of a new police station and increasing the number of police officers deployed to the area, particularly during the night.
Additional security measures will include improving lighting at the station and installing surveillance cameras to help monitor activities and prevent future escapes.
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