Police arrest eight suspects in anti-narcotics operation at Okaishie Drug Lane

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight suspects in an intelligence-led anti-narcotics operation at Okaishie Drug Lane in Accra on Friday, October 9.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Service on Thursday, October 15, the operation targeted individuals suspected of engaging in the sale and distribution of narcotic substances and unregulated pharmaceutical products, according to the Police.
The suspects have been identified as Jeremiah Chinedu, 33; Godsway Dabla, 29; Nwaiyo Charles, 64; Nwachukwu Kanawu, 41; John Divine; Gideon Edioke, 29; Ikechukwu Paul, 60; and Okwesibieze Precious, 23.
Items retrieved during the operation included suspected Tramadol tablets of 225mg and 250mg, Rohypnol tablets, codeine-containing products, Benyling products and other assorted pharmaceutical substances.
All eight suspects remain in police custody, while the seized items have been secured to support ongoing investigations.
The Police have reiterated their commitment to tackling the illicit trade in narcotic substances and unregulated pharmaceutical products, emphasising the importance of protecting public health and safety.
Further details on possible charges or court proceedings have not yet been provided.
Latest Stories
-
Zonda Tec launches HOWO T3M truck to support agric and logistics
4 minutes
-
Obuasi SHTS scandal: Eduwatch calls for sex offenders’ register and mandatory background checks for teachers
17 minutes
-
GloMeF CEO urges intensified public education on new road traffic regulations
28 minutes
-
‘Any tax on ChatGPT is an attack on education and innovation’- Akim Swedru, MP
31 minutes
-
Obuasi SHTS sexual abuse scandal exposes systemic failure in child protection – Moving Masculinity
32 minutes
-
Hubtel CEO calls for national data-sharing framework to boost AI development
35 minutes
-
Twelve Golden Rules of real estate development in Ghana, Africa
39 minutes
-
Five new telephony cell sites in Ashanti Region to be activated in October 2026 – Sam George
39 minutes
-
Mahama cuts sod for Afienya Industrial Park, targets 120 enterprises
44 minutes
-
Rush for fuel from accident tankers is stealing, punishable by law – NPA boss, Edudzi Tamakloe
50 minutes
-
GhIG pushes for legislation to regulate geoscientists’ activities
56 minutes
-
Mfantsipim @150: Ace Anan Ankomah leads project to preserve school’s musical heritage
1 hour
-
Gov’t launches rCOMSDEP in Ahanta West, Mpohor Fiase to promote responsible community mining
1 hour
-
AI is forcing professionals to rethink how they deliver value – Hubtel CEO
1 hour
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Strengthening the CEO’s Leadership Legacy
1 hour