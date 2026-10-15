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Police arrest eight suspects in anti-narcotics operation at Okaishie Drug Lane

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  15 October 2026 2:27pm
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight suspects in an intelligence-led anti-narcotics operation at Okaishie Drug Lane in Accra on Friday, October 9.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Service on Thursday, October 15, the operation targeted individuals suspected of engaging in the sale and distribution of narcotic substances and unregulated pharmaceutical products, according to the Police.

The suspects have been identified as Jeremiah Chinedu, 33; Godsway Dabla, 29; Nwaiyo Charles, 64; Nwachukwu Kanawu, 41; John Divine; Gideon Edioke, 29; Ikechukwu Paul, 60; and Okwesibieze Precious, 23.

Items retrieved during the operation included suspected Tramadol tablets of 225mg and 250mg, Rohypnol tablets, codeine-containing products, Benyling products and other assorted pharmaceutical substances.

All eight suspects remain in police custody, while the seized items have been secured to support ongoing investigations.

The Police have reiterated their commitment to tackling the illicit trade in narcotic substances and unregulated pharmaceutical products, emphasising the importance of protecting public health and safety.

Further details on possible charges or court proceedings have not yet been provided.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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