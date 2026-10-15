Features | Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Strengthening the CEO’s Leadership Legacy

  15 October 2026 3:01pm
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By Ernest De-Graft Egyir

Insight.

A CEO’s leadership legacy is not defined solely by financial results or personal achievements. It is also reflected in the strength of the institution left behind, the leaders developed, the culture established, the trust earned, and the organization’s ability to perform beyond the current leader’s tenure.

Building a lasting legacy requires CEOs to make decisions that serve the organization’s long-term interests, develop people who can carry the mission forward, and strengthen systems that support continuity and accountability.

Key Strategies:

  1. Build leadership capacity beyond the current executive team.
  2. Strengthen governance, accountability, and institutional discipline.
  3. Invest in a culture that supports ethical conduct and responsible performance.
  4. Develop succession plans for critical leadership positions.
  5. Measure leadership success by the organization’s long-term strength, not only immediate results.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Identify the leaders and capabilities the organization must develop for its future.

✅ Review whether current decisions are strengthening the institution or creating unnecessary dependence on individual leaders.

✅ Ensure that succession, governance, and knowledge transfer remain leadership priorities.

Actionable Tip.

  • Ask yourself: “If I left this role tomorrow, what would continue to perform well because of the systems, people, and culture I helped build?”

Why This Matters?

Organizations achieve lasting success when leadership creates value that extends beyond one individual. A strong CEO legacy is reflected in a resilient institution, capable leaders, trusted relationships, and a clear sense of purpose that endures through leadership transitions.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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