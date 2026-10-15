AI is forcing professionals to rethink how they deliver value – Hubtel CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Hubtel, Alex Bram, has urged lawyers, doctors and accountants to rethink how they deliver their services as artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly makes specialised knowledge accessible to the public.

He believes the growing adoption of AI will challenge professionals whose services have traditionally depended on their possession of specialised information, forcing them to focus more on the value and outcomes they deliver to clients.

Mr. Bram argues that with AI systems now capable of providing information, preparing documents and performing tasks previously undertaken by trained professionals, simply possessing knowledge may no longer be enough to remain competitive.

“Everything that you went to school to cram, chew, pour, pass, whatever you kept in your head, it's what you are hoping to monetise over your lifetime, right? Well, guess what? Now that knowledge is in a computer,” he said.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the second episode of the Digital Economy Forum, Mr. Bram explained that professionals must begin to see artificial intelligence as a reason to rethink their business models rather than simply a threat to their livelihoods.

He believes the technology will push professionals to become more innovative in how they use their expertise to solve problems.

The changing nature of work and the implications of AI for Ghana's economy will form part of discussions at the second episode of the Digital Economy Forum, under the theme “AI and the Ghana Economy: Opportunity or Disruption?”

The forum, held in partnership with Hubtel, will feature the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George; Economist and Technical Advisor at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Theo Acheampong; Founder of AI for Ghana, Adam Watkins; Head of Engineering at Hubtel, Augustine Adjei; and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons.

It will air live on JoyNews and Joy 99.7 FM on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Lawyers must rethink how they deliver value

Using the legal profession as an example, Mr. Bram explained that clients can increasingly use AI tools to prepare basic agreements and access legal information without necessarily relying on a lawyer for every stage of the process.

He argued that this development does not automatically eliminate the need for lawyers, but changes the services clients may expect them to provide.

“So a lot of people are going to find these answers. If you are an accountant, a lawyer, people can draft their own agreements. So you have to change your strategy,” he said.

He suggested that lawyers could increasingly focus on reviewing documents prepared by clients, ensuring agreements meet the required standards and providing professional representation where necessary.

“Let me review it for you, make sure that it fits,” he said, illustrating how lawyers could reposition their services.

“We have to change our approach.”

According to Hubtel CEO, the same principle applies to accountants and other professionals whose work involves processing information and applying specialised knowledge.

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He believes such professionals will need to demonstrate the additional value their expertise brings when clients can independently access information and generate preliminary work using AI.

Doctors must focus on better patient outcomes

Turning to healthcare, Mr. Bram argued that doctors must also reconsider how they deliver value as patients gain greater access to health-related information through artificial intelligence.

He explained that patients can now search for possible explanations for symptoms and obtain information about medical conditions before consulting a healthcare professional.

Rather than relying primarily on their exclusive access to medical knowledge, he believes doctors should increasingly focus on helping patients achieve better health outcomes.

“So if you're a doctor or an accountant and you know that people already can find this value, you need to change your strategy to say, how can I rather profit from what they know?” he explained.

He continued: “How do I position such that I can provide them a service that can help them have a better life?”

The Hubtel CEO maintained that the ultimate purpose of healthcare should remain the improvement of patients' well-being, regardless of how widely medical information becomes available.

“What will make people's lives better? What will be the goal? If one wants to live longer, what is the goal of medicine? It's to have a longer, more fulfilling, healthier life,” he said.

His argument centres on how medical professionals could adapt their services to the growing availability of digital information, rather than suggesting that AI-generated information can replace professional diagnosis or treatment.

AI already changing how Hubtel operates

Mr. Bram's observations come as Hubtel itself undergoes significant changes in response to artificial intelligence.

He disclosed that the company began experimenting with AI in 2022 and established an AI laboratory in 2023.

Since then, the technology has influenced how the company performs tasks, manages its operations and prepares employees for changing workplace demands.

“We're restructuring quite a number of things because we can do certain things faster, better, when we are augmented with AI,” he revealed.

Mr. Bram also disclosed that Hubtel has not recruited new employees for nearly a year as it reviews its operations and introduces new ways of working.

He explained that employees must also adapt their responsibilities to remain productive in an increasingly AI-assisted workplace.

“People need to change their roles, what they do on a day-to-day basis. We need to help people transition into this new era,” he said.

Despite acknowledging the disruption, he remains optimistic that artificial intelligence will ultimately create more opportunities than it eliminates.

Mr. Bram believes human creativity, changing consumer needs and the desire of businesses to expand will continue to generate demand for new products, services and professional expertise.

He consequently urged workers and professionals to embrace the changing technological environment and reconsider how they can use AI to improve their productivity and the value they provide.

“Disruption now? Forever an opportunity, a big opportunity for us,” he said.

“There's something for us to do as a society. We need to wake up. But if we get it right, with the steps that we are taking already, I think the future will be massively bright.”

For him, the challenge is not simply about protecting existing jobs, but preparing people to work differently in an economy where information is becoming increasingly accessible.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.